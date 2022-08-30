Arjun Rampal Joins The Cast Of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness' Movie As A Cameo

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Sonakshi Sinha is teaming up with her brother Kussh Sinha for the thriller 'Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness'. Kussh is making his directorial debut with this movie and in his first movie itself he casted his sister as the lead actor. A few days ago, the makers dropped the announcement poster and created noise on social media. Off late, they also announced that the ace actor Arjun Rampal is roped in to essay a cameo role in this movie.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and shared it on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing a group pic of Sonakshi, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Kussh, he wrote, "ARJUN RAMPAL JOINS THE CAST OF SONAKSHI SINHA STARRER 'NIKITA ROY'... Team #NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness has signed #ArjunRampal for a cameo in the thriller, which stars #SonakshiSinha, #PareshRawal and #SuhailNayyar... The film marks the directorial debut of #KusshSSinha.

#NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness is currently being filmed in #London... Produced by #NickyBhagnani, #VickyBhagnani and #AnkurTakrani [NVB Films], #KusshSSinha [Kratos Entertainment], #KinjalGhone [Nikita Pai Films] and #DineshGupta [Murliwale Pictures]."

Speaking about her brother and movie, Sonakshi says, "I could barely wait for this day. My brother Kussh is finally helming his first film as a director. It's a day of great joy and pride for all of us in the family. I'm also excited about the fact that he's directing me in a film that both of us have loved in our individual capacities. We've waited a long time to find something that clicks with both of us and appeals to both our sensibilities as creative people. Finally, the day is here when we're kick-starting a journey that will stretch into many more films that will be fruitful for everyone involved".

According to the sources, the movie is a complete edge-of-the-seat thriller and will be filed over 40 days. Lead cast Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar will be part of this schedule.

Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness movie is being directed by Kussh S Sinha and is being produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani under the Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures banners. This movie also has Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the prominent roles. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2023!