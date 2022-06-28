Atal: Biopic Of Great Leader Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Announced

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader… This former Prime Minister of India worked his best for the betterment of the country and implemented many new schemes for the people. As the biopics trend is on in Bollywood, a new movie on this great leader is announced shortly. Filmmakers Vinod Bhanushali and Sandeep Singh joined their hands and announced this great news. They also shared the first look and the motion poster of the biopic and revealed the details of this movie. The movie is titled ''Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye - ATAL'.

The 'Atal' movie is being made with the adaption of the book 'The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox' which was penned by popular author Ullekh N.P.

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the great news and made it reach the netizens… Take a look!

The motion poster showcased the Ataj ji's blur image and his voice over! Along with sharing the poster, Taran also wrote, "FILM ON ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE ANNOUNCED: VINOD BHANUSHALI - SANDEEP SINGH TO PRODUCE... #VinodBhanushali and #SandeepSingh join hands to make a film on the epic life story of Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji... Titled #MainRahoonYaNaRahoonYehDeshRehnaChahiye – #Atal.

The film will be an adaptation of Penguin Random House India's book 'The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox' by author Ullekh N.P. The film will be released on Christmas 2023, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji.

Speaking about the movie Vinod said, "I have been a great fan of Atalji all my life. A born leader, a statesman par excellence, a visionary. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was all the above. His contribution to our nation-building is unparalleled, and it is our great honour that Bhanushali Studios Ltd is bringing his legacy to the silver screen."

Even Sandeep Singh doled out, "Being a filmmaker, I feel that cinema is the best medium to communicate such untold stories, that will unveil not only his political ideologies, but his humane and poetic aspects, that made him the most loved leader of the opposition as well as India's most progressive Prime Minister."

So, Atal movie is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma under the Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios banner. It will hit the theatres in the next year i.e on the occasion of Christmas 2023 which marks the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. The shooting of this movie will go on floors in early 2023 and the other details will be announced shortly.