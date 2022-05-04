Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek Teaser Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the best phase of his career and is going high picking unique subjects rather than the regular romance, love or the action dramas. Either he is voting for the socio-message plots or thrillers. Off late, his next movie Anek is all set to hit the screens soon and thus, the makers dropped the teaser of this action thriller and showcased a glimpse of the movie and made us know about the characterisation of Ayushmann.

Ayushmann also shared the teaser of Anek and also unveiled the trailer release date of this movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Ab har dil bolega- #JeetegaKaunHindustan Trailer out tomorrow, Stay Tuned! @anubhavsinha #BhushanKumar @BenarasM #KrishanKumar @AAFilmsIndia #ShivChanana #SagarShirgaonkar #DhrubDubey #tseriesfilms @TSeries @CastingChhabra #Anek #AnekMotionTeaser #TrailerOutTomorrow #StayTuned".

Going with the teaser, Ayushmann looked terrific in the soldier attire and is all set to fight for 'Mission For Peace'. He is seen doling out, "Humaara desh anek hisson se judkar bana hai. Phir kyu kuch hissey humse aaj bhi juda hain.Anek rahe jab ek samaan. Har hissey mein hindustan. Mission for peace begins! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan".

The trailer will be out tomorrow…

Anek being a socio-political thriller, it is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Even the tagline "Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan" also made the movie turn into the most-awaited ones. Anek will hit the big screens on 27th May, 2022!

His next movie, Doctor G movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. As the shooting is wrapped up a few days ago in Prayagraj, the film will soon hit the screens. Ayushmann is essaying the role of a doctor in this movie and will be seen as Dr. Uday Gupta. Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress and she will essay the role of Dr. Fatima Duggal. Along with these lead actors, even Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha are also roped in to play the prominent characters.