Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 Release Date Gets Postponed

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with the sequel of Dream Girl movie. He is essaying the role of Karam Singh/Pooja in this movie and will be in a never-before-seen avatar. The movie is actually scheduled to release in July but now the release date is pushed to August… Ayushmann shared a small note on his Instagram page and shared this news with all his fans…



This post reads, "Mere Priya Aashiqon, Charr saal baad appke dil ke telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye tayaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamekadar, aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo aur intezaar, And keep sending lots of pyaar! Ab #7koSaathMein nahin, And Pooja ki kiss on August Pachees! Dream Girl 2 releasing in the theatres on 25h August, 2023. Aapki pyaari Pooja".

Well, this movie is the spiritual sequel to the Dream Girl and goes with a complete different backdrop. It also has an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadhav, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and others.

Casting Details:

• Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja / Karamveer Singh, Jagjit's Son

• Ananya Panday as Pari Seth Singh, Anna's Daughter

• Annu Kapoor as Jagjit Singh, Karamveer's Father, Pari's Father Inlaw

• Paresh Rawal as Anna Seth, Pari's Father, Karamveer's Father Inlaw

• Rajpal Yadav as Vikas Sabkuchwala

• Manoj Joshi as Sunil Chaudhary, Manjula's husband

• Asrani as Bank Clerk Dewan Gupta

• Seema Pahwa as Manjula "Manju" Chaudhary, Sunil's wife

• Manjot Singh as Smiley Singh

• Abhishek Bannerjee as Mahinder Rajput / Rafi

Dream Girl 2 is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 25th August, 2023…