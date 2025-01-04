Ayushmanngears up for ‘Thama’ second schedule

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is kicking off 2025 with full throttle, leaving the holiday mood behind as he dives into filming for his upcoming project, Thama. After a brief shooting schedule in Mumbai towards the end of 2024, the team is now set to film exciting new sequences in Delhi, with the shoot scheduled to continue through the first half of January.

Thama, which is being described as a "bloody love story," is set within Maddock's popular horror comedy universe. The film promises to combine gripping romance with thrilling horror elements. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and RashmikaMandanna in the lead, supported by a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for his work on Munjya, Thama is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, who are known for their successful collaborations in the industry.

For Ayushmann, 2025 is shaping up to be a year packed with exciting ventures. In addition to Thama, the actor has another film lined up for release—an untitled action thriller produced in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Productions. The film, which promises to offer a high-octane cinematic experience, is set to release later this year.

Ayushmann is also set to begin shooting for two more films: one with acclaimed filmmaker SoorajBarjatya, a heartfelt family drama, and another with Sameer Saxena under the joint venture of Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures. This latter project is expected to be a genre-bending, edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep audiences on their toes.

Recently, Ayushmann was honored with the Future Leader for One ASIA award at the 22nd Unforgettable Gala. Reflecting on the global appeal of Indian cinema, he shared his pride in seeing Indian films transcend cultural and linguistic boundaries. He believes in the universal power of cinema and is thrilled to witness its growing global resonance.









