Azaad Movie Review: A Flop with Missed Opportunities for Newcomers

Bollywood’s latest venture, Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, fails to deliver a coherent narrative, leaving audiences baffled by its lackluster execution. The film, which attempts to launch the careers of Rasha Thadani, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, and Aaman Devgan, nephew of actor Ajay Devgn, has been met with a critical backlash. Despite its high-profile cast and lavish production, Azaad has quickly become a box-office disappointment, struggling to find its footing among both critics and viewers.

At the heart of Azaad is a black stallion, a symbol of freedom and rebellion. While the horse’s presence is the film’s most engaging element, the story fails to capitalize on this metaphor. The film attempts to blend elements of historical drama, romance, and social commentary, but it falls short in every regard. The narrative is disjointed, the characters underdeveloped, and the script lacks the depth needed to make the themes of class, gender oppression, and rebellion resonate.

Set in the 1920s in Central India, the film follows Govind (Aaman Devgan), a young stable boy who becomes embroiled in a rebellion against a tyrannical zamindar. After a series of unfortunate events, Govind joins a group of outlaws led by Thakur Vikram Singh (Ajay Devgn). The story centers around the bond between Govind and Azaad, the once-sickly horse that now stands as a symbol of strength and freedom. However, despite the horse’s central role, the film fails to develop its characters or plot in a meaningful way.

The performances of the lead actors, Thadani and Devgan, fail to make an impact. Thadani, who plays Janki, the zamindar's daughter, has limited screen time, leaving her character underdeveloped. Devgan, despite being given more screen presence, struggles to make a lasting impression. Both actors show promise, but their potential is wasted in a film that offers little opportunity for them to shine. Any judgment on their abilities must be deferred until they find a better project to showcase their talents.

The film’s pacing is erratic, with large sections devoted to the horse’s antics rather than the development of the plot or characters. The screenplay is weak, with the narrative stumbling through predictable tropes and clichéd moments. The film’s attempts at romance are forced, with a love song between Govind and Janki that feels out of place and contrived. The film also features a subplot involving Vikram Singh’s unrequited love for Kesar (Diana Penty), which adds little to the overall story.

Despite its grandiose setting and period drama aspirations, Azaad never fully immerses the audience in its world. The film's depiction of the British colonial presence and the oppressive zamindar system feels outdated, and the characters’ struggles lack the emotional depth necessary to engage viewers. The film’s climax, which culminates in a horse race, is anticlimactic and fails to provide the resolution the story desperately needs.

The film’s attempt to blend social commentary with entertainment falls flat, and the result is a confusing mess that lacks the necessary coherence to make it enjoyable. The film’s lack of direction is evident throughout, with the horse, Azaad, serving as the only consistently engaging element in an otherwise forgettable production.

Azaad is a film that tries to do too much and ends up accomplishing very little. Its failure to deliver a compelling story or strong performances has led to negative reviews across the board. The film’s lack of focus, weak screenplay, and underdeveloped characters make it a difficult watch. Despite its ambitious themes, Azaad is a clear example of a Bollywood film that falls short of expectations, leaving both newcomers and seasoned actors struggling to make an impact in a narrative that ultimately fails to resonate with audiences.