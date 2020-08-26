B-Town Glam Squad Is Back: Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Pose With Their Besties Post Lockdown

Wow… The Bollywood glam squad is back!!! As we all know Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and Natasha are besties and leave no chance to celebrate unfortunately got a break due to Covid-19 lockdown. They all were isolated to their homes for almost 4 months. But now, they are back and celebrated their post lockdown meet in a gala way. But our dear Karisma Kapoor is missing!!!

Kareena Kapoor dropped a beautiful pic and showed off their post lockdown celebration on her Instagram account… Have a look!

In this post, all 5 B-Town glam queens Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor posed along with two other besties of their gang… Well, when these fashion connoisseurs step out, then it is definitely a celebration for all the fashion freaks and paps. They killed with their style best and made us fall for their ultimate glam tales!!!



As we all know Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second baby, she again started her maternity fashion tale with this awesome outing outfit. Kareena Kapoor posed in the golden top and teamed it up with loose silver pants. The digital-printed loose cape added enough style quotient to her attire and made her look uber-chic. The modish silver layered chain and cool sunnies gave her a voguish appeal.

When we speak about our dear Malaika Arora, we all know that she kills it with her a-la-mode fashion tale. This Dabanng girl sported in a white shirt and paired it with red and blue star-printed pants. Those statement red lips and flowy tresses made her look ravishing. Amrita Arora was also dressed to nines and sported in an off-shoulder black outfit.

Well, our dear glam doll Karisma Kapoor is missing in this squad but we hope next time she makes it and kills us with her glam tale!!! We are happy to witness the celebration of this B-Town girl gang!!!