B-Town recalls memories with Dilip Kumar

Tributes and condolences continued pouring in from the film fraternity for late legend Dilip Kumar all through Wednesday.

Actors, singers, filmmakers and others associated with the film industry, especially whose lives he had touched, took to social media to mourn his demise, recall their experiences of meeting him and working with him, and offered their condolences to the bereaved family and his wife, veteran actress Saira Banu.

Actor Shahid Kapoor wrote, "We are all nothing but versions of you Dilip Saab. Every actor has studied you in awe. Wondering how you did it all. You were as close to perfect as it can get. As you return to your spiritual home. The prayers of millions are with you."

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Our world is a little less bright today because one of our brightest stars has left us for the heavens.

Dilip Sahab was very close to my father and I had the tremendous honour of sharing screen space with him in three of my most memorable films. He was and will always be the finest and greatest actor of our industry for me. He has inspired generations of artistes. Rest in peace Dilip Sahab, you remain in our minds and hearts forever."

Actress Hema Malini posted, "Veteran actor, exemplary role model for all heroes, my respected co star in Kranti, Dilip Kumar ji, is no more. I recall a couple of visits to his house & the pleasant meetings I had with him & Saira ji. My heart goes out to Saira ji, his life partner of many years, for this loss."

Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote, "A legend.. an icon! From being called the Tragedy King to being an institution for generations of performers, there'll never be anyone like you. Your legacy will live on forever. Sending prayers & love to Sairaji & family. May your soul rest in peace Dilip Saab.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "The legend lives on!! There is and there will always be a part of Dilip Kumar Saab in every Indian actor for generations to come! His performances were like magic. Thank you Sir for those amazing moments i could spend with you! You taught me so much about life, living & acting."

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted, "The Greatest in the World Of Cinema. An Institution, An Inspiration & The Pause. The Thespian, me & my father admired closely and had watched all his work. His craft could be felt but can never be described in words."

Actress Sonali Bendre expressed, "We lost a gem today... Your contribution to cinema and your legacy will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu Ji and his family."

Dilip Kumar's leading ladies

It is said that the actor always chose to act opposite top actresses of his era. His tragic image as a doomed lover, mostly a victim of fate, made him the dream man of a million women. His memorable on-screen pairings have evoked every emotion from laughter to tears, and occasionally tickled the Bollywood gossip vine, too.

The veteran debuted as an actor in the film "Jwar Bhata" in 1944. Since then, over the years, top actresses of the era have delivered hit s opposite the thespian. Here are five heroines who made an outstanding pair with Dilip Kumar.

Nargis

Dilip Kumar had declined to play the role of Nargis's son in "Mother India" in 1957 after romancing the actress in previous films. Nargis acted in seven films with Dilip Kumar, from "Anokha Pyar" (1948) to "Deedar" (1951). They played childhood sweethearts, separated by circumstances in "Mela" (1948).

The superhit film "Andaz" (1949) starring Nargis, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor was a love triangle. In 1950 came two films, "Babul" and "Jogan". In 1951 they did another love triangle, "Deedar", this time with actress Nimmi.

Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari was the Tragedy Queen of Bollywood while Dilip Kumar was Tragedy King. Yet, interestingly, they worked together in the light-hearted films "Azaad" (1955) and "Kohinoor" (1960), where the two did cheerful roles. They also acted together in "Foot Path" (1953) and "Yahudi" (1958).

Vyjayanthimala

"Kaun kambakht bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai?" says Devdas, played by Dilip Kumar, to Chandramukhi played by Vyjayanthimala. The pair gave epic romances to the screen in "Devdas", "Madhumati" and "Gunga Jumna". They worked in seven films together, from "Naya Daur" (1957) to "Paigham" to "Leader" (1964) and "Sunghursh" (1968).

Madhubala

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar were a pair of dreams and doom. It is said that their pair in the epic "Mughal-e-Azam" was an obituary to their tragic love. Their first film together was "Tarana" (1951). They later worked in "Sangdil" (1952) and "Amar" (1954).

Saira Banu

It is said that initially Dilip Kumar refused to pair with Saira Banu dismissing her to be too young for him. His real-life heroine Saira went on to do films like "Gopi" (1970), "Sagina" (1974) and "Bairaag" (1976) after marriage.