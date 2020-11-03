‘Bam Bholle’ Song From Laxmi Movie Is Out: Akshay Kumar Looks Electrifying And Fierce…

The second single from Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Laxmii' is finally out… Bollywood super star and Khiladi actor looked electrifying and terrific in the "Bam Bholle…" song. Akshay took to his Instagram page and dropped the full video song and made us witness his ever before seen avatar.









This song features Akshay Kumar essaying the role of 'Laxmii'… He is seen dancing giving out a terrific performance along with a group of other dancers. This song is crooned by Viruss while the lyrics, composition and the programming is done by Ullumanati. Laxmii will be seen dancing in front of the idol of Lord Shiva and expressing his anger in the form of dance.

Here is the complete song… Have a look!





Just before the release of this second song, Akshay Kumar has released the new poster from the movie…





Akshay is seen in ferocious Laxmii avatar holding Kiara Ali Advani. He is seen shouting out loud with terrific expressions…

Well, have a look at the terrific trailer of Laxmii movie…





The three minute-forty second trailer raises the goosebumps with intriguing horror elements and makes us go ROFL with Akshay Kumar's perfect comedy timing.

This Raghava Lawrance directorial is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters. Kiara Ali Advani will be seen as the lead actress in this horror-comedy flick.

'Laxmii' movie is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'Kanchana'. Akshay will essay the role of a transgender in this horror-comedy flick which is directed by Raghava Lawrance.