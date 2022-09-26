‘Bande’ Song From Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan teamed up for an action entertainer 'Vikram Vedha'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are dropping frequent updates on social media and are creating a noise on Twitter and Instagram pages. After launching the trailer and showcasing a glimpse of the action-based plot off late, they dropped the theme track "Bande…" song and raised the expectations on the movie.



The director duo and Hrithik Roshan also shared the video song "Bande…" on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, the director duo wrote, "A song that defines the characters of #VikramVedha, presenting #Bande. Song out now!"

Hrithik looked in an intense appeal in the song poster… Going with the video, it showcased a few action sequences from the movie!

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Saif and Hrithik being focused in a room. Hrithik starts narrating a story to Saif and then a few glimpses of their heroic acts are seen. Saif looked classy as a Police officer on the other side Hrithik is totally deadly in the gangster appeal and kills his enemies ruthlessly. So, we need to wait and watch to know who will win among these two and the ultimate battle between good and evil elements!

Vikram Vedha will be the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after 19 long years. They were last seen together on the big screens in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. It had Madhavan and Vijay in the lead roles whereas Madhavan was seen as a cop while Vijay essayed the gangster role. Well, Pushkar and Gayathri who directed the original movie will handle the remake too and this movie will be produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners. This movie also has Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib in the prominent roles.

Going with the plot, Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022.