Bantia Sandhu Opens Up On Sardar Udham And Says, ‘I Fangirled A Little Over Zendaya’

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Vicky Kaushal stepped into the shoes of great freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh for the biopic. Well, Bantia Sandhu opened up about her role in the movie and also shared her views on this biopic.

She started off by saying, "My motive as an actress is, I always wanted to do great work, and I much rather have a smaller role in a great movie, especially a masterpiece like this, than you know a big role in a rubbish movie".

She then added, "I just want to make good work, and good content for the audience. The length of the role doesn't really matter to me, it's whether we are making a good film or not, that's the most important question. I knew when Shoojit offered me this film, it's going to be great, because it's a Shoojt Sircar film. It was a given, so I had to."

Further she said, "The production has somehow magically kept it under wraps. That I am really excited about, it's a really cool cast. There is a British film which will also be releasing, though I am not sure exactly when".

Sardar Udham Singh movie was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. Going with the plot, it is set against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Vicky who will be seen as Sardar Udham ji will assassinate Michael O'Dwyer who was responsible for the deadly massacre. This incident happened in 1919 and thousands of people were killed by the English army!

Further, speaking about her upcoming movie Bantia said, "The production has somehow magically kept it under wraps. That I am really excited about, it's a really cool cast. There is a British film which will also be releasing, though I am not sure exactly when".