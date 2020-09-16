Beauty Talks With Ravz: Raveena Tandon Comes Up With A Simple Yet Effective Solution For The Hair Problems

Are you the one worried looking at your dull and damaged tresses??? There may be many reasons behind your hair fall… Be it stress, tensions, usage of wrong shampoos, the final result is 'Bejaan' mane. But worry not! Bollywood ace actress Raveena Tandon is back with her amazing beauty tip… Going with her Wednesday Mantra, Raveena has come up with a simple yet effective solution to rule out common hair problems. We neither need to go to spa's nor parlours or spend on expensive shampoos. Then what to do to repair the damaged tresses??? Well, just pick 'Amla's' and see the magic!!!





In this video, Raveena mentioned amazing hair care benefits of 'Amla'… As 'Amla' strengthens the hair from roots, eating a few Amla's everyday repairs the damaged tresses. One can also go with this simple yet effective hair care pack to own soft and silky hair…

Ingredients Needed

• 6 Amla's

• 1 cup of milk

Process

• Just boil the Amla's in a cup of milk until they turn soften. Then remove the seeds from the amla's and then crush and mix the pulp in the milk and then apply this concoction on to your mane.

• Leave it for about 15 minutes and then wash off your hair with tepid water… No need of going with either a shampoo or conditioner.

• Pat dry your tresses and witness the magic!!! Vitamin C and essentials vitamins and proteins will leave the hair silky, soft and shiny. Repeat it for twice in a week to yield better results.

So guys, just grab some 'Amla's' and repair your hair with this natural hair pack!!!