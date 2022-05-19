Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office prediction: Rs 1 Crore Advance Bookings for Day 1

It is well known that Bollywood films are not performing well at the box office these days. All the latest releases became a flop or average at the box office. Even a few big films could not register good openings at the box office. Putting an end to all these worries, the latest movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, could make Rs 1 crore advance booking for its first day and another Rs 4 crore for the weekend. Moreover, the film got a very good advance opening in metros and tier-one cities.

It is a piece of good news for Bollywood as most of its recent films are struggling to get good openings. This movie competes with another movie, Dhaakad, said to be an action entertainer, starred by Kangana Ranaut, which also registered good openings on its release day.