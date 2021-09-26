Big News: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Is Shifted To Valentine's Day 2022

Post opening the theatres in Maharashtra, there will definitely be a celebratory aura at the theatres. With this decision of the government, the makers of the most-awaited movies of Bollywood are creating noise on social media by announcing the release dates. We have just witnessed the announcements of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's '83' movie. Now, even the makers of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha also announced the release date of this movie.



But there is a slight disappointment that Laal Singh Chaddha is shifted from Christmas to next year Valentine's Day. The makers released an official statement on their Twitter page and made the news reach the audience… Take a look!

This statement reads, "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd October. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release the film, Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine's Day 2022."

This comedy-drama is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. Laal Singh Chaddha movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. This is the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. They already worked with 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie. It becomes the Bollywood debut for this Akkineni clan's hero. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit the big screens on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2022.