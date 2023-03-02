Big News: Sushmita Sen Suffered From A Heart Attack; Timely Aid Saved Her

It's just shocking news to all the fans of former Miss World Sushmita Sen… She suffered from a heart attack a few days ago and is now all fine. This Arya actress shared her health update on social media along with sharing a pic with her father. She also thanked her doctors and informed them that she underwent an angioplasty.

Along with sharing a beautiful picture with her father, she also wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga".

Many of her co-stars Sophie Choudry, Lakshmi Manchu, Tabu, Sonal, Gauhar Khan and others sent her messages through the comments section!

Speaking about her work front, she will be next seen in the Taali web series which is the biopic of transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant!