Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla to get targeted by the whole house again, Vikas Gupta to take his side

The upcoming promo of Bigg Boss sees Sidharth Shukla back in action again. After returning to the house from the hospital, Sidharth had been keeping a low profile by not getting involved in fights and arguments. He was mostly seen joking and laughing among his friends and the rest of the time taking naps. Somehow his fans were missing the old Sidharth Shukla who openly took a stand and fearlessly spoke for himself. Now it looks like that tonight's episode is going to cheer his fans once again.

In the promo, Bigg Boss has given some special powers to captain Asim Riaz, who will order the housemates to do some things. When he will be telling Sidharth to perform his task, Rashami Desai will provoke Asim to make Sidharth do more stuff. Irritated by Rashami's interference, Sidharth will call her Asim's 'naukrani' (maid). His comments will be enough to poke Rashami to shout back at him and she will also call Sidharth's mom a maid as a retaliation to his comments.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Sidharth and Rashami have lock horns with each other as previously too, they both have engaged into ugly spats. Their rivalry is far more old than the house as some controversies also surround them due to their fights on the sets of their show 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. The makers of the show had to discontinue the show because of Rashami and Sidharth's ugly fights. Now as they both are locked inside the Bigg Boss house, they don't miss any chance to put each other down.