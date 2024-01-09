Live
Just In
'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita asks Vicky Jain's mother to not blame her behaviour on her parents
Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande will be seen finally answering back to her mother-in-law for blaming her parents for the actress' behaviour towards her husband Vicky Jain in 'Bigg Boss 17'.
In the upcoming episode, the family members of the contestants will be seen entering the show.
Ankita and Vicky's mothers will be paying a visit to them inside the house.
A promo of 'Bigg Boss 17' shows Vicky's mother spending some time alone with Ankita.
During their conversation, she is heard saying: "Jis din tumne laat maari thi, papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiya, 'Tum apne pati ko aise laat maarti thi?'."
Ankita replied: "Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi, meri maa akeli hai, mere papa ki death hui hai, aap mere mummy papa ko mat bolo please."
Ankita's mother also sat down with her daughter and son-in-law Vicky, and told them, "You both are not appearing to be who you are."