'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra loses cool at Vicky Jain after getting nominated

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of reality Television show 'Big Boss 17', Vicky Jain will be seen nominating Mannara Chopra for eviction, which will lead to a major fight between the two over the same.

In a video shared by the channel, it showcased the nomination task, where Ankita, the captain of the house had to put one contestant's photo and the ones who had to nominate them would come forward. Mannara Chopra was nominated for the second time by Vicky.

An angered Mannara was seen saying: 'Shut up, I was not talking to you for convenience'.

Others who will be nominated for this week’s eviction include names such as Vicky, Samarth, Abhishek, Arun, Ayesha and Munawar along with Mannara.

The upcoming episodes will also have the family members of the contestants coming in, where many will be seen getting happy and emotional. First to enter will be Ankita's mother and then Vicky's mother.