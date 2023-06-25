Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Maniesh Paul plays games with housemates

Mumbai: Actor and Anchor Maniesh Paul entered as a guest inside the Bigg Boss OTT2 house, to promote his web series ‘Rafuchakkar’ in which he plays the role of a con man. Maniesh Paul also played a few games with the housemates, in which they had to give titles to each other.

Falak gave the ‘Kaamchori Mera Naam’ title to Cyrus. Jad gave ‘I, Me, Myself’ title to Jiya. Aaliya gave ‘Nautanki Mera Naam’ title to Bebika. Manisha gave ‘Mai Jhooti Mai Makkaar’ title to Akansha. Palak gave ‘Thugna Mera Kaam Hain’ title to Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek gave ‘Nakli Rani Sasta Raja’ title to Pooja and Cyrus. Bebika gave ‘Mujhe Gandh Pasand Hain’ title to Abhishek. Avinash gave ‘Full Idiot’ title to Manisha Rani. Pooja gave ‘Mai Footage Ki Deewani Hu’ title to Manisha.