Bollywood Ace Actress Kangana Ranaut Gets Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Another ace Bollywood actress has come in contact with the deadly virus Covid-19. After Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bappi Lahari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal, Shilpa Shetty's family, now it's the turn of Kangana Ranaut. She recently got tested positive for Coronavirus and is now getting treated through the home quarantine method.



Kangana shared this news with all her fans through her Instagram post and is also hopeful to defeat the disease so soon.









In this post, Kangana shared a throwback pic from Sadhguru's ashram where she is seen doing her meditation and sported in a casual avatar. She also doled out that, she is tested positive for Covid-19 jotting down a long note beside her pic, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.



I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev".

Well, a couple of days back Twitter officials have made Kangana's Twitter account go suspend permanently. They have repeatedly warned her to stop the controversial tweets but after she dropping posts regarding the West Bengal assembly elections, they found them controversial and thus took this tough decision.



Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, she will be next seen in former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa's biopic which is titled as 'Thalaivi'. Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhu Bala as MGR's wife Janaki Ramachandran, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. As the release date of this film is postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no clarity on when it hits the theatres.



Along with this movie, she will also be part of Tejas and Dhakad movies.