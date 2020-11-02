Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are blessed with a baby boy… Although this news was out yesterday itself, but Amrita took to her Instagram page and dropped an amazing note, stating she and her baby are fine and doing well.









She stated that, they are blessed with a baby boy on 1-11-20 and are doing fine!!! Along with this good news, she also shared that, she and Anmol have completed 11 years of relationship and this is the best gift for them on this special occasion. The couple also thanked their fans for their congratulatory messages and asked their fans to come up with 'Name' suggestions.

Yesterday, the celebrity couple's spokesperson has issued an official statement and announced that Amrita Rao gave birth to a baby boy… "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

Amrita and RJ Anmol have confirmed the pregnancy news on 19th October stating that she is 9 months pregnant and eagerly waiting for the baby's arrival.









Along with an adorable pic, she wrote, "For YOU it's the 10th Month...

But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃

Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !!

Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long )

But It's True ...

the Baby is Coming Soon 😃...

An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...

... Thank you universe 💫

And thank you ALL

Keep blessing...

#2020baby #2020mom #2020parents".

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got hitched on 15th May, 2016 after dating for almost 7 years.