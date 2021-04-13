Bollywood Actress Patralekha Mourns For The Loss Of Her Father

Bollywood young actress Patralekha's father is no more. She took to her Instagram and informed this news to all her fans and also shared a heartfelt note. She expressed all her feelings and agony in the form of words and mourned for the sudden loss of her father. Although the cause of her father's death is not known, many Bollywood actors have dropped RIP messages in the comments sections and sent her tons and tons of strength through their messages.









Along with sharing a framed image of her father, she also dropped a heartfelt note beside this post. "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa....

I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband . You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them..

See you Papa on the other side... I love you."

Speaking about Patralekha's work front, she was last seen in the Forbidden Love web series which aired on Zee 5 OTT platform. Patralekha is seen a relationship with ace Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao since 2010 and they have already made their relationship public with their frequent social media posts.