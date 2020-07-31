Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Down In A Video And Doles Out Truth Shall Prevail

The suicide case of Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput is taking an ugly turn. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a case on Rhea Chakraborty and complained that she misused Sushant's money. Even the young actor's bodyguard also supported Mr. Singh's statement and added a few more allegation on this B-Town lass.

Well, after witnessing all these allegations and bearing all the backlashing of Sushant's fans, Rhea finally opened up and said that "Truth shall prevail…"

She spoke to ANI news agency and got emotional. Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani has dropped the video of Rhea on his Instagram page… Have a look!

In this video, Rhea is seen making a statement… She spoke, "I've immense faith in God & the judiciary. I believe that I'll get justice...Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail."



Well, even this video garnered millions of views but Sushant's fans backlashed Rhea and asked to stop acting!!!

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself on 14th June, 2020 and made the whole Indian Film Industry get shocked. Well, it was reported that Sushant was suffering from Depression and this made him take the tough decision. Now, after Sushanth's father filing the case on Rhea, people are blaming her for their favourite actor's demise.

Well, the truth should come out… Till then we all need to stay calm and stop pointing out anyone.