Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Visits Ajmer Sharif Along With Her Mom Amrita

Bollywood's glam doll Sara Ali Khan always stays active on social media… She keeps on treating her fans with throwback pics, funny videos and pics from her shooting spots. Well, she will also treat her fans by sharing her pics with her dear brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita. Off late, both mother and daughter visited 'Ajmer Sharif'… Sara dropped the pics on her Instagram and was seen posing to cams twinning with her mom in green outfits…

In this post, Sara Ali Khan is seen twinning with her mom Amrita wearing a green outfit… Both of them are seen wearing masks and posed to cams standing in front of the 'Ajmer Sharif'…



The first pic shows both Sara Ali Khan and Amrita wearing green Salwar kameez which are enhanced with handmade embroideries. We can even witness the holy threads tied up inside the 'Ajmer Sharif'… The second one is clicked outside the 'Ajmer Sharif'. While the third pic has another relative of Sara… She also posed along with the mother and daughter.

Well, Sara also greeted her fans jotting down, "Jumma Mubarak'…

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, she has last seen in Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1' movie. Next, she will share the screen space with Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and South Indian popular actor Dhanush. This multi-starrer movie 'Atrangi Re' is being directed by Anand L Rai.

This flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush in this periodic love tale…

Well, the'Atrangi Re' movie will hit the big screens on 6th August 2021…