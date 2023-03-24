Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar passes away

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, also known as Dada, passed away today in Mumbai, which is being regarded as a black day in the history of Indian cinema. The 67-year-old director was admitted to a private hospital after experiencing a drop in potassium levels. Pradeep Sarkar made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Parineeta, which also won several awards. Some of his other notable films as a director include Lafangey Parindey and Mardaani, while his last directorial was the Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela. He also worked in the editing department for the iconic movie Munna Bhai MBBS and produced and wrote several other movies.

The sudden demise of Pradeep Sarkar has left the Bollywood film industry in shock. Many celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, Kunal Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, and Raj & DK have expressed their condolences and mourned the death of the noted filmmaker.