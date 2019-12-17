Bollywood finally stands with the students who got beaten up by the Delhi police following CAB protests

The country wide protest of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) grew violent on Sunday evening when silent protest of Jamia Milia University students became brutal after the Delhi Police cracked inside the hostel and library and beat up the students. Many students have been badly injured since then and are still hospitalised. The videos of the incident stormed on social media and where everyone was criticising Bollywood celebrities for not standing up against the wrongs, they have finally come out together to voice their opinion.

National award winning actors Ayushmann Khurana and Vicky Kaushal took to their Instagram handle to voice their side of views. Ayushmann wrote, "Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy." Similarly Vicky Kaushal wrote, "What is happening is not okay. The way it's happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken."

The Bollywood industry has always been quite vocal about the matters of national importance. Many even make films highlighting national issues and raise awareness about it. This is the reason why these stars are looking upon by their fans for their opinion on various political activities in the country too. Apart from Ayushmann Khurana and Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra too tweeted about the barbaric incident of Jamia. She wrote, "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC." Other celebrities who tweeted include Nimrat Kaur, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Richa Chaddha, Swara Bhaskar and others.

















