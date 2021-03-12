Bollywood’s Ace Actor Manoj Bajpayye Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

It is all known that the deadly Covid-19 pandemic is once again getting rapidly spread in Maharashtra. The rise in the positive cases is creating a tensed environment in the state. Off late, we have already witnessed Bollywood actors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor getting in contact with this novel virus. Now, versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee also got tested positive for Coronavirus and is getting treated with a home-quarantine method.

Manoj Bajpayee's official team has released a press statement and announced this news to all his fans… The statement reads, "Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of months. Manoj was shooting for the film 'Despatch' which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery."

Coming to Manoj Bajpayee's work front, he will be next seen in 'Silence... Can You Hear It' movie. It has Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma, Prachi Desai as Inspector Sanjana Bhatia, Barkha Singh, Arjun Mathur as MLA Ravi Khanna, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Sheikh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik in the prominent roles.

Here is the teaser of 'Silence... Can You Hear It'… Have a look!









Along with sharing the teaser, Manoj also wrote, "Har khamoshi bezubaan nahi hoti . #silencecanyouhearit please share and spread !!!"

This flick deals with the case of a mysterious murder of a high profile victim. The victim being the daughter of retired justice, it becomes an important case for the Police officials. Being a Zee5 original, it is being directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. This crime thriller will hit the small screens on 26th March, 2021.