Bollywood’s Ace Actress Yami Gautam Ties A Knot With Director Aditya Dhar

Another lockdown wedding happened in Bollywood! This time it's young actress Yami Gautam. She tied a knot with the filmmaker Aditya Dhar today and also shared the beautiful wedding pic on her Twitter page. She shared the happy news with all her fans to seek their blessings and good wishes.





In this pic, Yami looked beautiful wearing a red saree and teamed it with complete golden jewellery. Her handsome bridegroom Aditya perfectly suited her wearing an off-white designer kurta. They are seen in all smiles and are seen performing the wedding rituals.

Along with this wedding pic, Yami also wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today.

As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.

Love, Yami and Aditya".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs wished the couple on this special occasion. Ronnie Screwvala also commented to this post and wrote, "To a very very special couple. Lifetime of joy and happiness Aditya and Yami..... what a lovely setting - love the privacy and intimacy - most appropriate for two super talented yet super reclusive people -....now that's how you keep a secret".

Even to her Instagram post, most of the Bollywood celebs like Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Vaani Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Kajal Aggarwal, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, AyushmanKhurrana and a few others congratulated the couple.

Even Aditya Dhar also shared this pic on his Instagram page and shared this happy news with all his fans.









Along with the wedding pic, he also added a beautiful quote, "Verified

In your light,

I learn to love

- Rumi".

Congratulations YamiGautam and Aditya Dhar… Have a happy life!!!