Bollywood's Ace Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Undergoes Angioplasty

Bollywood's ace director Anurag Kashyap underwent angioplasty a few hours ago. The operation was successful. Anurag was shifted to the hospital after complaining of slight discomfort in the chest last week. After going with the tests and angiography, there were a few blockages in the heart. Thus, doctors suggested going with this surgery.

Even Anurag Kashyap's spokesperson also confirmed this news and also spoke to the media. He said, Anurag is recovering and is all well. Speaking about his work front, Anurag is directing the Dobaaraa movie which has Taapsee Pannu as the lead actress.





Last month, she took to her Instagram Stories and said that the film wrapped up its shoot. She is seen in all smiles with the director Anurag Kashyap. She wrote, "23 days of pure honest energy on set and it's a wrap! #Dobaaraa. And on that parting note a bet is placed, the content of that bet shall be disclosed later but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together, I shall not argue with him on set. Point being, nevertheless, u shall see us together once again".

Speaking about the movie, Taapsee also spoke to the media and said, "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. I have been very lucky with the thriller genre in my career so far, and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre". While Anurag said "vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience."