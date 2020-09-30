Bollywood's Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur Gets Appointed As President of FTII

Ace filmmaker Shekar Kapur is appointed as the 'President' of 'Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)' Society. He even got appointed as the Chairman of FTII Governing Council. This news is announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services a few minutes ago. He is the successor of BP Singh who was appointed in 2018. Shekar Kapur tenure will be till 3rd March, 2023.

IMPORTANT... #ShekharKapur appointed President of #FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of #FTII.

Shekar Kapur was also awarded with India's most prestigious award Padma Shri in 2000. He is best known for his movies like Mr India, Masoom and Bandit Queen. Kapur.

His movies also earned compliments in International level. The movie Elizabeth (1998), which is based on the life of Queen Elizabeth, made him bag the 'BAFTA Award' for Outstanding British Film. This film was also nominated in Golden Globe awards. Well, speaking about Bollywood, his movie 'Bandit Queen' made him bag a National Award for best feature film in Hindi in 1994.