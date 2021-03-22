Bollywood’s Young Actor Kartik Aaryan Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

Another young actor from Bollywood falls under the trap of Covid-19. Kartik Aaryan who always stays active on social media has mentioned that he is tested positive for Covid-19 and asked his fans to pray for him. It is already known that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor and a few other Bollywood actors were tested positive for this deadly virus a few weeks ago. As the second wave of Coronavirus is rapidly spreading in Maharashtra, a few actors are getting in contact with it.

Positive ho gaya 🤦🏻‍♂️

Dua karo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021

In this tweet, he dropped a 'Plus' symbol and announced that he got tested positive for Covid-19 in his style, "Positive ho gaya 🤦🏻‍♂️

Duakaro 🙏🏻".

Off late, KartikAaryan reminisced his ramp walk of Lakme Fashion Week. This ace actor shared the stage with Bollywood's beautiful doll Kiara Ali Advani. Both these actors turned into a muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra.

In this video, Kartik is seen effortlessly walking down the ramp wearing Manish Malhotra's outfits.

Kiara shined in the sleeveless silver lehenga while Kartik looked suave in a black bandhgala suit which is enhanced with 'Deer' embroidery. He also wrote, "With my Co-Walker* @kiaraaliaadvani madam".

Both Kartik and Kiara shared the special moment on the stage with their designer Manish Malhotra. He also wrote, "A walk down Magic Lane! ✨

Always feels surreal to walk for the genius @manishmalhotra05 ❤️ @kiaraaliaadvani 🌟

@lakmefashionwk".

Speaking about KartikAaryan's work front, he will be next seen in 'Dhamaka' movie. This movie will be directed by Ram Madhvani who is known for his projects like Neerja and Aarya. It will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner. The 'Lukka Chuppi' actor will be essaying the role of a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack that takes place in Mumbai.

Along with this movie, he will also be part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 movies.