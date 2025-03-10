Boney Kapoor Announces Mom Sequel with Khushi Kapoor at IIFA 2025

At the IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee celebrations in Jaipur, producer Boney Kapoor announced a sequel to his late wife Sridevi's final film, Mom (2017). He revealed plans to work with their daughter, Khushi Kapoor, on the project, emphasizing her dedication to continuing Sridevi's legacy.

Khushi, who debuted in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, will also star in her first theatrical film, Loveyapa, alongside Junaid Khan. Her performances have been praised for capturing her mother’s charm and innocence.

In a touching tribute to her late mother, Khushi shared a heartfelt post on Sridevi’s 61st birth anniversary, reflecting on the glamour and attention her mother had always embraced. At the same event, Boney and Khushi inaugurated 'Sridevi Chowk' in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, to honor the legendary actress's profound impact on Indian cinema.

In other exciting news from the event, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies emerged as the big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including Best Picture and Best Direction. The film, which highlights important issues of patriarchy and gender, tells the story of two veiled brides accidentally swapped during a train journey.