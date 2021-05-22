Boney Kapoor Says, ‘What I Am Going Through Is Horrible’ After Witnessing The Destruction Of His Set Due To Cyclone Tauktae

It is all known that the deadly cyclone Tauktae has left many people homeless and also destroyed a couple of film sets in Mumbai. Even the sets of Tiger 3, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi and a few other movies are totally damaged with the heavy rains. Even producer Boney Kapoor said, he is going through a horrible situation after witnessing the loss. He spoke to the media and opened up about it.

He doled out, "Now, I will have to construct the set for the third time as due to the cyclone 70-80% of the set has been destroyed. What I am going through is horrible. I don't want to be reminded of it. If I think about the pressure or feelings or loss, I will start crying. If I think about the budget overshooting and expenses pilling up, I might go into depression. Mera dil hi nahin kar raha ke set dekhu abhi. All I know and I am doing is staying positive and thinking positive. Fortunately, thank God, there was no casualty and no one was injured. Luckily all 40-50 people who were on the set, were fine. It would have been worse had anything happened to anyone."

He added, "Last year when we dismantled, materials could be reused but after destruction in a cyclone, hardly anything is salvageable. I had eight make up rooms, 26 bathrooms, different sets- but most of it is gone. We had an eight-camera setup and specialised equipment to capture players while playing".

Finally, he concluded saying, "Someone's pain is bigger than others but we are all affected. Everyone is going through this painful journey. Perhaps I might be the most affected person in the industry right now. It is not just about my many projects in the works, facing delay in release but also having to put up a set for the third time. Imagine that! I am a theatre person and will release my films in theatres. I am waiting for them to open".

Even the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), B N Tiwari spoke to the media and said, "Some TV shows of Balaji Telefilms have also been affected. People might have gone somewhere else to shoot for now, but all the sets were still erected in the compound of Film City. Going outside Mumbai was temporary and all teams were planning to come back and shoot here once the restrictions were lifted. Nuksaan toh kafi hua hai."

He added, "The producers' federation wants the government to give permission to do the repairs, as the longer it's delayed, the losses will be high. The artists anyway won't go inside except the few people for the repairs. We're requesting the government to allow it thus, so work can begin the moment we can resume shoots. The Mumbai rains will start soon as well".

Even the producer of the TV shows Happu Ki Paltan and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Binaifer Kohli said, "In Naigaon, since the set is on lower level, water came in and the roof, too, has been damaged. I know about sets which have fallen in. As it is we were struggling to shoot elsewhere, this has added to it but you've to handle things and move ahead. People are facing worse problems. The sets were standing idle, but we've to bear the standing costs also, apart from salaries. These are huge losses and isn't easy at all".

Already producers are facing troubles with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and now this loss is just horrible for them!