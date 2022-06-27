Brahmastra Team Congratulated Alia And Ranbir By Sharing A New Poster

It is all known that Bollywood's cute couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the good news to all their fans and made the day! Most of their co-actors and fans wished them on this special occasion and also congratulated them with special messages. As they are all set to share the screen space for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra movie, the makers also congratulated the couple by sharing a new poster of Shiva and Isha on social media…

Along with sharing the beautiful pic, they also wished the couple jotting down, "Team Brahmāstra wishes our Shiva and Isha all the love & light as they begin a new journey". Ranbir and Alia looked cool in much love amid the dark and sparking background!

Earlier in an interview Alia doled out that baby names seems attractive to her. "Possibly, yes. But my family never treated me like a kid. We share mature relationships with each other. And yes, I do hang out with people older than me. But like I say, age is just a number. It's your experiences that give you your age. I've not had the life of an average 20-year-old. By average, I mean any other 20-year-old. Maybe, another 20-year-old would have had a life way tougher than mine. So, I will not understand their point of you and they may not understand mine. Everyone's story is different based on the life they've lived. Also, I don't know if it's just because I've turned 25, but of late, I've started thinking of baby names. I'm a baby myself but for some reason, baby names seem attractive to me."

Even Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt is also so happy and said, "Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our 'tribe' increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut".

On the other hand, Alia's sister Shaheen also shared a new pic of her sister and Ranbir and congratulated them…

Both of them are seen enjoying a hot cuppa amid jungle and it might be their pic from Ranthambore forest vacay!

Even Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayan, Anushka Sharma and a few other actors also congratulated the couple through their Instagram Stories.

Karan wrote, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling... so so so excited! Love you both." On the other hand, Anushka welcomed Ranbir and Alia to the mom-dad club. She wrote, "Welcome to the mommy & daddy."

Brahmastra movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages! It has an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni!