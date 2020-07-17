[Breaking News] Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati Hospital
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya who tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday complained of throat pain and fever today. Both are shifted to Nanavati Hospital in different ambulances and are admitted to Nanavati Hospital.
It is already known that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are still in the isolation ward in Nanavati Hospital.
On 12th July Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya are tested positive for Coronavirus and they are in self-quarantine at home.
Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020
