[Breaking News] Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya who tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday complained of throat pain and fever today

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya who tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday complained of throat pain and fever today. Both are shifted to Nanavati Hospital in different ambulances and are admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

It is already known that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are still in the isolation ward in Nanavati Hospital.

On 12th July Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya are tested positive for Coronavirus and they are in self-quarantine at home.


