Breaking News: Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' Gets Postponed

According to the sources, "The makers were contemplating on various options - from hybrid release to OTT premiere or even an outright delay - but eventually have decided to postpone the release until the scenario is back to normal. The decision has been taken keeping in light the announcement taken by Delhi Government to shut the cinema halls. The team is anticipating more cinema halls to shut down in the coming few days and they don't want to take that risk with the film. With 50% occupancy cap in Maharashtra, and Delhi shutting down, it was best to delay the film".

As we all known, Shahid Kapoor is all set to treat his fans with Jersey movie, all the fans of Bollywood's ace actor are eagerly awaiting to see him on the big screens! This movie is scheduled to release on the last day of the year but unfortunately, the makers just now announced the postponement of the release date…



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news and dropped a post on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Sharing the poster of Jersey movie, he wrote, "#Xclusiv... #BreakingNews... #Jersey POSTPONED... WON'T RELEASE ON 31 DEC... New date will be announced shortly... Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE."

Well, there were rumours that Jersey will be a direct OTT release but Taran also cleared the air and confirmed that the movie will definitely be a theatrical release!

Well, Jersey is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

Jersey was scheduled to hit the big screens on the last day of the year i.e on 31st December, 2021! But now, we need to wait a few more days to witness the movie on the big screens. The new release date will also be announced shortly!