Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Poses Along With Guneet Monga And Joins The Launch Of Indian Pavilion At The Film Festival…

It is all known that Bollywood stars Guneet Monga and Sara Ali Khan have already made their debut on the prestigious Cannes 2023 red carpet yesterday. They sashayed the red carpet with their amazing designer outfits and walked down holding India's pride. Off late, they were also part of second-day celebrations and also made their presence at the launch of the Indian Pavilion at the film festival. Guneet shared the pics on her Instagram and is all happy to be part of this great moment along with Khushbu, Vijay Varma and Madhur Bhandarkar.



Along with sharing the pic, she also wrote, “Honoured to be a part of the Indian Pavilion Inauguration at Cannes Film Festival 2023 with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr.L.Murugan, Khushbu Sundar, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vijay Varma. Truly resonated with Dr.Murugan when he rightly said, “India is well placed to become the world’s leading content creator”. Excited for the future of what our blooming Creative Economy brings! #IndiaAtCannes @festivaldecannes @ficci_india”. Guneet looked awesome wearing a white long suit!

Speaking on this occasion, Sara also said, “And we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcend language, regions and nationalities. I think that we should come together, and while we're here on a global stage representing our country, we shouldn't forget- and I don't think we do- we should not forget who we are. So we can remain organic in the content that we create, because I think that really is what resonates with the rest of the world. Being Indian, being proud of our Indian-ness, but also being global citizens and not being afraid of having a louder voice”.

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan’s debut on the red carpet… She had her dream come true and also shared the beautiful pics on her Instagram page…

This is her first day’s regal look…

She is seen speaking with the media on the red carpet and showcased her Indian tradition look on the global platform… Going with the details of the outfit, the 12-panel intricately embroidered skirt, with the two drapes she wore, reflected the attention to detail. The embroidery work on the outfit was exceptionally elaborate and a great representation of our rich history of Indian craftsmanship. The head veil trail was the final flourish to make a grand entry onto the red carpet. The exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt is the intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years. The blouse has intricate work in crystals, pearls and resham work. Adding to the allure, the ensemble features two drapes in tulle—an enchanting one-shoulder drape and a long head veil. Both drapes boast the finest shadow work, with the head veil embellished with tiny shadow dots and intricate borders.

This is her second look… She wore an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals. An edgy halter neck blouse, embellished with black and white beads and crystals with multiple rows of pearls adds a twist to her chic look.

This is her third look… She wore an off-shoulder black gown embellished with heart-shaped bodice which is enhanced with golden embroidery.

On the whole, Sara looked awesome in her three looks and walked on the red carpet carrying her charm and Indian pride!