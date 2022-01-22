Celebs Congratulate Priyanka And Nick For Welcoming A Baby Girl Through Surrogacy

The global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned into parents and welcomed their little bundle of joy through surrogacy. They made this announcement yesterday night and surprised all their fans and co-stars too. Thus, most of the celebs are dropping congratulatory messages through social media.

Let us check out Priyanka Chopra's post…

Priyanka Chopra

This note reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much".

This post garnered millions of views and most of the celebrities also dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section… Check out!

































































Pooja Hegde wrote, "Congratulations Sending you all loads of love and light!"

Esha Gupta dropped heart emojis while Lara Dutta commented".

Mini Mathur wrote, "Congratulations @priyankachopra & nick.. this is amazing news".

Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas… best news ever !!!"

Pragya Kapoor added, "Congratulations @priyankachopra & @nickjonas such wonderful news!"

Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha said, "Congratulations."

Tanishaa Mukerji, "Amazinggg!!!! Congratulations".

Well, Lilly Singh wrote, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can't wait to cuddle them!!!", Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas dropped heart emoji's. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant wrote, "Congratulations!!!" Comedian Kal Penn wrote, "congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!"

Even Nick Jonas also shared the same post and Hollywood music stars wished the couple. Ryan Tedder wrote, "Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW." Jordan McGraw dropped a heart emoticon.

Well, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018… It was a lavish wedding in Jaipur and the couple planned it as a three-day gala one having both Hindu and Christian weddings.