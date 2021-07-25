Charmee Zaveri calls Aishwarya Rai her inspiration

Model turned Actress, Charmee Zaveri who hails from Dubai and has played a lead in many hit punjabi songs like Aankhein Meri, G-Wagon, Hassan Ch Jaan, Gal Man Lay. She was also the brand ambassador for Sohail khan and Parvez khan's team called Maratha Arabians for two years for T10 cricket league. Now she will be seen in Hold My Kamariya releasing on T-Series on 23rd July.

On talking about her journey Charmee reveals, "Born and brought up in dubai, so basically I'm a Dubai baby and started my modeling journey here. It started with a makeup photoshoot and now I'm at this stage. I'm very passionate about my work and the way I've grown it has been quite a learning experience for me in every way."

Charmee shares about her inspiration in bollywood stating, "Aishwarya Rai is someone I looked upto, she is an epitome of class, elegance and overall her personality is what makes her stands out from the rest. The way she elevated her career from the pageant victory and into Bollywood, it's been a commendable journey. Her acting, versatility, dance, everything is inspiring."

She tells about how lockdown treated her, "It was Mentally exhausting, it was a depressing year overall for everyone. Watching the news everyday was stressful and every single day there was a bad news. The pandemic impacted me quite negatively but the new year has emerged with good vibes and better happenings, so hoping for everything to get back to normal as soon as possible and live life like we used to."

She has couple of music video lined up and in talks for few bollywood project.