Chatrapathi Trailer Launch Event Venue Confirmed
Telugu actor Bellamkonda Srinivas is making his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie "Chatrapathi," a remake of the superhit Telugu film of the same...
Telugu actor Bellamkonda Srinivas is making his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie "Chatrapathi," a remake of the superhit Telugu film of the same name, set to release on May 12, 2023. Directed by VV Vinayak, the movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason and others in pivotal roles.
The much-awaited theatrical trailer of "Chatrapathi" is set to release today at G7 Multiplex (Gaiety Galaxy) in Bandra West, Mumbai. The entire team will be present at the event, and the trailer will be released online after 12 PM.
Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios is producing the movie, while Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada of Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment will distribute it worldwide. Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer for the film.