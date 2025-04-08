Chef Vikas Khanna Defends Gaurav Khanna Amid Dessert Copying Controversy on Celebrity MasterChef

Actor Gaurav Khanna has found himself at the center of an online storm following accusations of copying a dessert created by Swiss chef Dives Josh on Celebrity MasterChef. The controversy began after a promo for the show, which aired on April 7, featured Gaurav preparing a dessert that caught the attention of judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. While the dessert impressed the judges, viewers quickly accused Gaurav of copying Dives’ "Honey Dripping Dessert."

In response to the backlash, Chef Vikas Khanna stood by Gaurav, defending his creation. On Instagram, he shared a clip from the show, praising the dessert and acknowledging the impressive culinary standard of this season's MasterChef. Vikas wrote, "Very rarely you witness Culinary Greatness like this one. I have to admit that this year’s MasterChef was next level benchmark for us. I only wish every celebrity contestant the very best."

The controversy was further fueled when Dives Josh shared the promo on his own Instagram stories, sarcastically calling his original creation "the real one." The Swiss chef even added, “well done, so creative… (tongue out emoji).”

Chef Vikas also posted a follow-up on his Instagram stories, questioning the trolls, saying, “For all those who are commenting on the brilliant dish made by @gauravkhannaofficial, please let me know which chef created it first in the world. Meringue dripping cones have been done for decades. It was the overall flavor profile and presentation that shook us.” Gaurav Khanna reshared this post, showing his support for the celebrity chef’s defense.

The trolling stemmed from Gaurav's attempt to create a show-stopping dessert, which, while similar to Dives’ creation, was lauded by the judges for its distinct flavor profile and impressive presentation. As the controversy continued to stir online, fans and fellow celebrities, including MasterChef host Farah Khan, expressed their admiration for Gaurav’s culinary skills.

Gaurav Khanna is a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef, alongside contestants Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and Tejasswi Prakash. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.