Chhaava Box Office Day 15: Vicky Kaushal Set to Break Records, Could Surpass Salman Khan & Aamir Khan!

Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava continues to dominate the box office, achieving remarkable success. The historical action film, backed by Maddock Films, has not only set new milestones but is also poised to become the fifth Bollywood film in history to reach a monumental box office feat, marking a significant Chhaava box office collection achievement.

Strong Third Friday Performance

Despite initial concerns about a drop in Chhaava day 15 earnings due to lower advance bookings and morning occupancy, the film held strong. Evening and night shows across the country contributed to its robust performance. On Day 15, Chhaava earned ₹13.30 crores, a slight dip of just ₹30 lakhs compared to the previous day’s ₹13.60 crores.

Chhaava recorded the highest-grossing Bollywood films on a third Friday, surpassing big hits like Pushpa 2 (₹12.50 crores), Baahubali 2 (₹10.05 crores), and Stree 2 (₹9.25 crores). This incredible performance highlights its growing popularity and strong audience engagement, making it a standout hit in the 2025 Bollywood box office records.

Box Office Milestone

With a cumulative total of ₹424.76 crores at the Indian box office, Chhaava is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films. There are no major releases this Friday, so the film is expected to dominate the screens throughout the weekend, driving its earnings further toward the coveted ₹500 crore mark.

Eyes on the 500 Crore Club

Looking ahead, Chhaava is poised to be the first film of 2025 to join the ₹500 crore club. Only five Bollywood films have crossed this milestone in history, and Chhaava could soon add its name to the list:

Jawan: ₹640.42 crores

Stree 2: ₹627.50 crores

Animal: ₹554 crores

Pathaan: ₹543.22 crores

Gadar 2: ₹525.50 crores

Interestingly, none of Salman Khan’s or Aamir Khan’s films have managed to reach the ₹500 crore milestone, making Chhaava vs Salman Khan movies and Chhaava vs Aamir Khan movies a noteworthy comparison. If Chhaava achieves this feat, Vicky Kaushal will mark a new chapter in his career, solidifying Vicky Kaushal’s box office record and positioning Chhaava as his biggest hit to date.

Fans are eagerly watching to see if Chhaava continues its record-breaking run, with the Chhaava movie collection update remaining a key focus as the film inches closer to historic success.