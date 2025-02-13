Chhaava Box Office Preview: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Epic Release Set for Huge Opening

After his successful stint with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal is all set to take the box office by storm with his latest historical epic, Chhaava, which hits theaters on February 14, 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is based on the life of the legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and promises to be a major contender in the 2025 lineup.

The film has been given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and runs for a total of 2 hours and 41 minutes. Chhaava is slated for a nationwide release across 3500 screens, making it the widest release for a solo Vicky Kaushal film to date. With Pen Marudhar handling the distribution, the film is poised to make a big splash at the box office.

Opening Day Buzz and Advance Bookings

Advance booking for Chhaava opened on Saturday night, and the response has been overwhelming, particularly in Maharashtra, where the film celebrates the pride of the Maratha warrior. By Thursday afternoon, the film had already sold 165,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVRInox and Cinepolis—with the numbers set to rise to around 225,000 tickets by the final pre-sale.

PVRInox leads with 131,000 tickets, while Cinepolis follows with 34,000 tickets. The strong pre-sale numbers suggest that Chhaava is on track to deliver Vicky Kaushal's biggest opening day so far. The film’s performance is expected to be particularly strong in Maharashtra, where interest has been fueled by the teaser and trailer.

Box Office Projections and Opening Day Expectations

With Valentine’s Day falling on the film’s opening day, Chhaava is likely to benefit from an uptick in walk-ins, especially from younger audiences. The opening day collection is expected to fall in the Rs 20 crore to Rs 22 crore range, although this could shift depending on how well the film does outside of Maharashtra. Should the film strike a chord with the non-Marathi audience, there’s potential for even higher numbers.

Vicky Kaushal's Consistent Success

This opening will mark Vicky Kaushal's biggest box office start to date and solidify his status as one of the most reliable stars in the industry. His consistent track record, with successful films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, and Bad Newz, has already made him a bankable name, and Chhaava is expected to continue his streak of hits.

As of now, Chhaava is generating significant anticipation, with its high production values, historical significance, and stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna. The film’s epic scale and storytelling have the potential to make it one of the major successes of 2025.

Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting what could be another milestone in Vicky Kaushal's career.