Choose To Be A Conscience Keeper, Says Bollywood Actress Sushmita Sen

Bollywood's ace actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is always an inspiration for all and sundry… Her life was not at all a bed of roses when compared to others. She won Miss Universe title in 1994 and then entered into Bollywood turning into a glam doll. Then she adopted two little girls and gave her name and life making them turn mature with all her love. But never she lost her strength and emerged as a strong mother and actress and also begun her small screen career with Disney+ Hotstar 'Arya' series.



Off late, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a motivational message with all her fans…

She dropped a note on her post and wrote, "Our culture has accepted two huge lies… The first is that if you disagree with someone, you must hate them. The second is that to love someone means you agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don't have to compromise convictions to be compassionate".



Along with this note, Sushmita also added a few words beside her post and wrote, "Not a #peoplepleaser choose to be a #consciencekeeper 👍🤗❤️ #liveyourtruth #conviction #compassion I love you guys!! #duggadugga 😊❤️💃🏻".



In this lockdown period, she completely spent her whole time with her family… She had a nice time with her two little daughters Alisah and Renee. She even had a few memorable moments with her beau Rohman Shawl.



Arya web series made the audience stick to the screens with its intense action scenes and emotional drama. It turned into a blockbuster and thus the makers are ready with the sequel of this web series.

