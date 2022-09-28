Code Name Tiranga Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Promises An Intense Action Thriller Turing Into An Alpha Ranger

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Parineeti Chopra teamed up with pop star Harrdy Sandhu for an intense action thriller 'Code Name: Tiranga'. Being a spy thriller and that too which deals with the RAW agent's plot, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the movie through social media…



Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022.

Going with the trailer, it starts off by introducing the deadly terrorist Omar who is also responsible for many attacks in India. So, the officials ask the most efficient Durga aka Parineeti aka Alpha Ranger to go on a mission to catch Omar. But then after she steps in, she falls in love with Harrdy along with secretly handling her job. But finally, she gets caught and needs to choose between her job and love. So, we need to wait and watch how Parineeti handles the mission 'Tiranga'.

The earlier released first poster showcases Parineeti holding the gun and is seen with injuries on her face. In the second one, she is seen hugging the lead actor Harrdy Sandhu who is also badly injured!

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agarwal and Ribhu Dasgupta under the T-Series and Reliance Entertainment banners.

According to the sources, the movie deals with the espionage action thriller plot and Parineeti will be seen as a RAW agent. She needs to sacrifice many things for the country and race against time to protect her country. This movie will hit the theatres on 14th October, 2022 and lock horns with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G film!

