Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Creating The Universe Of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Creating The Universe Of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Highlights

It was just in the morning, we have come up with the magical set making of this epic drama.

It was just in the morning, we have come up with the magical set making of this epic drama. And again in a span of few hours, makers have released another video from the behind the scenes concept and made us witness the creativity of the director and his crew.

Ajay Devgn shared the video on his Twitter account and made us witness the hard work of the film's makers from building iconic looks to breathtaking visuals… Have a look!


Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is an epic war drama between the Mughals and Maratha kingdom. This movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and T-Series. Directed by Om Raut, it has a star cast of Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Jagapati Babu.

Mainly the story revolves around the Battle Of Sinaghad and the video made us witness the grandeur of sets. All we need to wait is for the release of the movie which is slated on 10th January, 2020.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top