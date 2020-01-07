Creating The Universe Of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

It was just in the morning, we have come up with the magical set making of this epic drama. And again in a span of few hours, makers have released another video from the behind the scenes concept and made us witness the creativity of the director and his crew.

Ajay Devgn shared the video on his Twitter account and made us witness the hard work of the film's makers from building iconic looks to breathtaking visuals… Have a look!





Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is an epic war drama between the Mughals and Maratha kingdom. This movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and T-Series. Directed by Om Raut, it has a star cast of Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Jagapati Babu.

Mainly the story revolves around the Battle Of Sinaghad and the video made us witness the grandeur of sets. All we need to wait is for the release of the movie which is slated on 10th January, 2020.