Dabangg 3 Collections Falls On Day 4 By 22 Crores

Salman Khan was thrilled about releasing his cop drama Dabangg 3 in the Christmas holiday season. But the CAA protests around the country have dented the collections of the movie. The filmmakers perhaps did not see this coming.

Salman's Dabangg 3 did well on an opening day, thanks to the advanced ticket booking sales which did phenomenally well. However, the second and third-day collections of Dabangg 3 was nothing to cheer about. Dabangg 3 box office collections, however, picked up on Sunday prompting the trade pundits to predict better figures in the coming days considering it was a holiday. However, the strategy seems to have failed and prediction went wrong as industry trackers are breaking their head over the steep fall in Dabangg 3 collections at the box office on Day 4.

If a box office report doing the rounds is any indication, then Dabangg 3 collections on Monday dipped a whopping 15 Crores. You know that the movie had collected 25 crores on the second day and a whopping 32 crores on Sunday. As per trade analysts, Salman's Dabangg 3 Collections on day 4 is estimated to be anywhere between 9 and 10 crores, which means a straight dip of nearly 22 Crores.

Dabangg 3 was directed by Prabhu Deva and features Kannada actor Sudeep as the villain while Sonakshi plays the leading lady as in the first two instalments of the popular franchise.

It remains to be seen if the movie collections would pick up in the next few days given that Christmas holidays have just begun.