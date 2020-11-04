Daughters Of Dhoni, Vijay Sethupathi And Now Aamir Khan Hold Mirror To Disturbing Trend

First, it was Indian cricketer MS Dhoni whose little daughter Ziwa received a rape threat for no fault of hers. Then it was Vijay Sethupathi's daughter. The motive was the actor's decision to act in Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, playing the titular role. Then it was the cricketer himself who came to the actor's rescue by asking him to quit the movie.

Now, Aamir Khan's daughter has come out in the open about her childhood days during which time she was molested. Ira Khan has made startling revelation saying she was sexually abused by people who knew her when she was 14 year old. However, she admits to not knowing what it was all about. So after she realised that people who molested her did it intentionally, she sought the help of her parents Aamir Khan and Reena to help her get through the situation. Ira Khan also said that she was battling depression.

She said that even though she got out of the situation and it never happened again, she just couldn't get the trauma out of her mind.

It appears people no longer want to hide what's happening, particularly celebrities. And it is sad that actors and cricketers are in the spotlight for such disturbing news.