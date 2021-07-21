Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Her Depression Battle And Her Mother's Concern Towards Her

Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone once fought with Depression in 2015 and overcame it with all the support of her parents and friends. She doled out about the rough patch of her life many times to the media and thus she is also creating awareness among her fans about this mental issue every now and then. Off late, once again she reminisced it and opened up on how her mother supported her.

She started off by saying, "It basically started in February 2014... I felt empty, directionless and it just felt life had no meaning or purpose. I couldn't feel anything physically or emotionally. I just felt this void... I felt this for days, weeks and months until one day my family was here and they were going back home and when they were packing their bags, I was sitting in their room and suddenly broke down. That's when my mother realised for the first time that something was different. My cry was different. It wasn't the usual boyfriend issue or stress at work. She kept asking me is it this or that. I couldn't pin point one specific reason. It was her experience and presence of mind that she encouraged me to seek help."

She also added, "Life post mental illness is a 'before and after'. I had a particular life before depression and I have a very different life after that. I keep saying that there's not a day that goes by without me thinking about my mental health. To ensure I don't go back into that space, it's very important for me to focus on the quality of my sleep, nutrition, hydration, exercise, how do I process stress and my thoughts and mindfulness. These are the things I have to do on daily basis not because they are fancy words or it's cool to do this but I won't be able to survive if I don't do all these things".

Deepika recently took the initiative to provide assistance to all the frontline workers who are suffering from mental issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about Deepika Padukone's work front, she will be next seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film. She is also part of Ranveer Singh's 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan and the remake of Nancy Meyers' 2015 Hollywood movie The Intern.