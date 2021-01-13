Deepika Padukone Reveals Her ‘Go-To Comfort Food’ In Her Latest Instagram Post

Well, our dear 'Mastani' actress of Bollywood needs no introduction… Be it her glam tales, scintillating acting skills or a-la-mode fashion lessons, she always tops the charts and creates a buzz with her style quotients. Off late, this 'Padmavat' actress has revealed her 'Go-To Comfort Food' and created a buzz on social media… Deepika revealed about her favy food in an interview and dropped a glimpse of her interview on her Instagram page…

Deepika grabbed everyone's attention with this quirky video… She is seen prepping up in her vanity van and revealed about her choice of food. She doled out, "I think my go-to comfort food is just like home-made South Indian food - Rasam and Rice". Deepika also captioned the post asking her fans "What's your comfort food?".



In the next comment, she tagged Ananya Pandey and wrote, "Chal Aaja!❤️ @ananyapanday".



Parineeti Chopra replied that 'Pizza' is her favy… "PIZZZAAAAAAAAA…". While Ananya doled out, "Ur house South Indian food is my comfort food also 😍 yum to another level".



Deepika is seen wearing a green shirt which is enhanced with yellow floral print. She looked chic in long bob hairdo and upped her style quotient with enough makeup.



On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday, he announced his next movie 'Fighter'… Deepika Padukone will be the lead actress in this war drama. This patriotic action drama will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Even Anand is bankrolling this movie along with his wife Mamta under Marflix banner.

Here is the title motion poster of the movie… The motion poster begins with the voice-over of Hrithik Roshan… He doles out about all his love towards the nation and made us go aww… Along with sharing this video, Deepika also wrote, "Dreams really do come true...".



This Siddharth Anand directorial will be released on 30th September 2022. Along with this movie, Deepika is also the part of Tollywood ace actor Prabhas's upcoming movie which is going to be helmed by 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin.